Opposition politicians ask the question: Who is to blame for Children's Services failings?

THE DAMNING report into child care services has been described as a “disaster” for Powys by politicians.

It also begs the question: “Who is to blame?”

Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, said: “Powys County Council should hold its head in shame.

“Surely there has to be a question who’s to blame for this, and whether further action should be taken?

“This report is a disaster.

“We welcome the commitment to change.

“However we need clear leadership from officers and portfolio holder to ensure we have positive urgent action.

“Either we see urgent steps being taken to correct the situation or it will have to go into special measures by the Welsh Government.”

Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr James Gibson-Watt, said: “As council members we have a collective responsibility as corporate parents to ensure that a Children’s Services Improvement Plan, is fully implemented without delay.

“The primary responsibility for carrying that out lies with the Council Leader and Cabinet Portfolio-holder for Children’s Services and the council’s senior management team.

“As leader of the opposition I will ensure that all their actions are subjected to the most rigorous scrutiny.

“I and my colleagues will support the cabinet in its endeavours to put right what has gone so badly wrong, but will not hesitate to expose failings whenever they occur.

“The children and young people of Powys deserve nothing less.”

Kirsty Williams, Welsh Lib Dem AM for Brecon and Radnorshire, said: “These findings are clearly extremely disappointing.

“Our most vulnerable children are being let down and put at harm by an inadequate service.

“The Independent/Conservative coalition needs to get a grip on the situation and that needs to happen quickly.”

Conservative AM for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, said: “With 650 Powys children in need of children’s social services, the seriousness of the historical failings highlighted in this report cannot be underestimated.

“The council’s previous administration failed to provide timely and effective services which has meant that children have been consistently failed, left voiceless, with their safety and well being jeopardised as a consequence.

“I’m pleased that the council’s new cabinet has recognised that there have been serious failings and is taking a lead in making the urgent improvements which are necessary to avoid Welsh Government intervention.”