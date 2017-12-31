Young Powys and Ceredigion artists hold get together

TALENTED young artists from the Powys and Ceredigion came together to enjoy their Christmas Party in Newtown recently.

The young people are all taking part in the Criw Celf scheme, which aims to support those young people who are enthusiastic about, and have a talent for, the visual arts.

This year’s Criw Celf Christmas Party was held at the Oriel Davies Gallery and included a careers event, involving working with arts professionals Catrin Webster, Sophie Kumar Taylor and Louise Hobson In addition, the group of 12-18 year olds also got involved in some creativity and enjoyed a ‘Christmas​s​y Buffet’.

Criw Celf, in Powys, is funded by Powys County Council as well as the Arts Council for Wales. Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for the Arts, Cllr. Rachel Powell said: “It’s wonderful to see that Criw Celf Ceredigion joined their peers at Newtown.

“We are very pleased to support Criw Celf here in Powys as we feel it is extremely important that those young people who have a talent for the visual arts are given the opportunity to really develop their skills.”

Criw Celf participants are nominated by their school’s Art teacher, or they can self-nominate.

The project runs from October to March every year (avoiding key revision and exam times), with events s taking place at weekends or during school holidays.

Places for free school meal recipients are free - otherwise the annual fees are £35.

Criw Celf is led in Powys by the county council’s Arts Service. In the north of Powys it is run in partnership with the Oriel Davies Gallery, while in the south of the county it is run in partnership with Arts Alive Wales.

For more information regarding next year, please contact the Criw Celf Co-ordinator for north Powys, Bethan Page, who is based at the Oriel Davies Gallery.

Ring her on 01686 625041 or email desk@orieldaviees.org

.