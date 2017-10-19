High Definition CCTV for Newtown following spate of attacks

HIGH-DEFINITION CCTV could be coming to Newtown in the wake of a spate of attacks and vandalism that has plagued the town over the last two weekends.

Duncan Foulkes, the father of Danny Foulkes who was attacked by a bunch of thugs in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 7), started a petition that more Police and CCTV are needed in Newtown to deal with the lawlessness.

Police have said today (Thursday, October 19) that they have made eight arrests as part of the investgation.

But none of the eight have been charged yet,

Mr Foulkes has spoken to Dyfed-Powys Police Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, who told him that Newtown, would be part of a scheme of 14 towns to receive new CCTV worth £2 million.

Mr Foulkes, said: “Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has confirmed that a new, high definition CCTV system for Newtown is included in the 14 towns that will get a share of £2 million.

“We have requested details of the costs of the proposed project and the likely contribution that the town will have to make.

“This is very positive news and Mr Llywelyn has pledged to make Newtown a high priority in view of the public concern about violence and drug crime in the town.

“He has also offered to attend a meeting of the core group that we are forming to co-ordinate the campaign, together with Chief Inspector Matt Scrase from Dyfed Powys Police, to discuss issues of concern in the town, including police manpower and resources.

“We are in effect pushing at an open door. Everyone has been supportive and we need everyone in the town to keep up the momentum.”

Mr Foulkes added: “Danny is back at work he’s better but still getting severe headaches and will be suffering concussion for the next six weeks.”

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, said: “The commissioner will prioritise Newtown as part of the CCTV strategy that will be implemented in the next six to 12 months.

“He will be meeting with the leader of Powys County Council, Cllr Rosemarie Harris, and the chief executive, Jeremy Patterson on November 10 to discuss the situation.

“These discussions will continue on November 27, when he will also meet Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.”

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council are set to discuss the issue at their next meeting on Monday Night (October 23)

Newtown Mayor, Cllr Sue Newham, said: “I am horrified by the brutal physical attacks and aggressive behaviour that has caused serious injury and fear to people.

“Newtown is normally a peaceful place where people of all ages can walk around at all times of the day and night and feel safe.

“These attacks affect every member of the community in a negative way.”

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Police in Newtown have made eight arrests in relation to three assaults carried out in the town.

”They have all been released on bail with strict conditions and curfews in place preventing them from visiting certain areas.

”We are also carrying out hi-visibility patrols throughout the town, particularly around the McDonalds area where groups are known to congregate.

”We have carried out multiple stop searches and implemented one dispersal order, which moves people away from a designated area for up to 48 hours.

”If they return before that time is up they face prosecution.”

Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said: “We are taking these matters very seriously and doing all we can to ensure those suspected of being responsible for the assaults are dealt with appropriately.

We’re also carrying out patrols to address periphery issues of groups congregating that are behaving criminally or anti-socially.

Newtown is a close-knit community, which Dyfed-Powys Police officers and PCSOs have strong links with. I hope members of the public have felt the effect of our efforts since the assaults.

The Change.org petition set up by Duncan Foulkes has been signed by 2,896 people so far and The County Times has received coupons from people backing the campaign.

To sign the petition go to https://www.change.org/p/cctv- and-more-police-needed-in-newtown/u/21673210 visit Mr Foulkes’ petition.