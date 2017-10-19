Snapchat row led to girlfriend assault

A row over Snapchat escalated into a man grabbing his girlfriend by the throat in her Newtown home.

Kristopher Jones, 21, admitted assaulting Jessica Anne Williams, and damaging a mirror belonging to her, when he appeared at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court this week.

Jones, who was living with Miss Williams in Edwards Field, Newtown, at the time of the assault, was now living back home in Leominster, Herefordshire, while on bail conditions not to contact Miss Williams.

But after the hearing, with his bail conditions expired and no restraining order imposed, he asked that his address on the court file be changed back to Edwards Field, where he will be moving back in with Miss Williams.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said Miss Williams made a 999 call at around 9pm on September 5 and stated she had been assaulted by her partner.

They had been in a relationship for 14 months at the time, and Miss Williams told police that Jones “became controlling” within a few months of the start of the relationship.

Mrs Tench said on the day of the assault, Jones stormed upstairs and Miss Williams did not know why.

With her remaining in the living room, the pair had an argument over Snapchat.

Miss Williams then went upstairs to find Jones sorting their belongings into piles on the bed.

“He flung himself at her and put his hands around her neck,” said Mrs Tench.

Jones then picked up a large mirror and smashed it over his head.

Mrs Tench added: “She stated at the time she was petrified for her own life.”

A victim personal statement from Miss Williams was also summarised to the court, in which she said she struggled to get over the incident and asked for a restraining order.

However, she had since made a retraction statement and no longer wanted a restraining order.

Robert Hanratty, defending, said: “He accepts he grabbed his partner round the neck but he was not preventing her from breathing.

“It was a disagreement that got out of control.

“The couple will be resuming their relationship following today.”

Jones was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He must pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.