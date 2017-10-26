Coffee giants will be opening in Newtown and Welshpool soon

COFFEE giants could help entice people to shop in Newtown, once the bypass has been built, claims a councillor.

Costa Coffee has confirmed that they will be coming to both Newtown and Welshpool soon.

In Newtown, posters have been put up on The Angel Hotel, which they plan to transform into a coffee shop.

The posters say that they are currently recruiting staff and hope to be open in November.

Powys County Councillor Joy Jones, said: “This is great news for Newtown.

“It will bring jobs to the town and when other firms see a big high street name coming here, they are probably more likely to invest in Newtown.

“When the bypass is built, people will need that extra incentive to come in to town.

“And Costa will provide that.

“Hopefully anyone who comes here because of Costa will then see what fantastic independent shops and businesses we have in Newtown.”

A spokeswoman for Costa Coffee, said: “Costa, the nation's favourite coffee shop brand, is pleased to confirm the opening of two new stores in Newtown and Welshpool.

“The stores will be run by one of our successful franchise partners, Larentia, a local business to the area who are looking forward to being a part of the two local communities, offering warm and welcoming environments to host events, community groups and participating in local fundraising”

“Newtown, Powys, will be opening towards the end of November, bringing eight to 10 new jobs to the local area.”

But in Welshpool the rumours that the coffee giant was looking to move in have been met with a lukewarm response, as Costa could affect independent coffee shops already established in the town.

Welshpool Town Council had refused to support a planning application to split a unit in the retail park from one to three because it was rumoured Costa were interested in one of the units, and that it could take custom away from the town centre.

Earlier this month The Pinewood cafe, on Broad Street, confirmed that it would be closing just after Christmas with the loss of 18 jobs.

It was rumoured that the owners had sold the building to Costa.

A spokeswoman for Costa has now confirmed that they are coming to Welshpool.

She said: “The store in Welshpool will be opening in the new year, but the dates are currently unknown.

“Our partner is working closely with the existing cafe to ensure a smooth handover.”

Other coffee shop owners say they are “not scared” of the competition that Costa may bring to the town.

Jo Harris, who runs Coco coffee shop, said: “I’m not scared at all.

“Initially if Costa come here it will hit all the coffee shops as people will go there and have a look. We’ve already seen that when Greggs came here.

“But I feel that we as an independent businesses offer a better service than a corporation or chain, it’s worth coming 100 miles for our coffee!”

Welshpool Mayor, Cllr Steve Kaye, said: “Hopefully if Costa Coffee does appear the jobs will not be lost, it could bring more trade in to town.”