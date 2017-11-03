Llanidloes Town Council bids for £20,000 for public toilet revamp

Llanidloes Town Council is hoping a potential windfall could help councillors give the green light to a refurbishment of toilets in the town.

The toilet building, which is situated behind the town hall just off Great Oak Street, is in need of up to £20,000 of work according to Powys County Councillor and Llanidloes Town Councillor Gareth Morgan, but he believes some money from a tax credit scheme could help.

“We believe we require around £20,000 to refurbish them to an acceptable standard.

“The town council has agreed in principle to support an application to draw down from the landfill tax scheme,” he said.

The Landfill Communities Fund is paid for by landfill operators in place of a portion of their landfill tax, and enables operators of landfill sites in England, Northern Ireland and Wales to contribute money to community organisations enrolled with scheme regulator ENTRUST.

“The process involves us registering a scheme with Entrust and we then wait to hear if we’ve been successful.

“I’ve spoken to the landfill tax operators Potters who were extremely helpful, and a scheme was registered several months ago. We’re now waiting to see how much money might be available for the scheme – we’ve applied for £20,000 based on our experience at The Gro.”

The toilet block would be leased to a community group in order to secure the funding, with the town council making an annual contribution to the running costs of the building equivalent to current funding provided by Powys County Council.

Charging a fee of 20p is also being considered in order to maintain the standard of the facilities.

A similar project saw the former Powys County Council toilets at The Gro undergo a facelift in 2016, with a local group chaired by Cllr Morgan securing more than £40,000 of funding in order to keep those facilities open after the county council decided they should close.

The toilets in The Gro are now also subject to a 20p charge.

More than 56,000 projects have been approved by Entrust since the inception of the scheme in 1996.