Fatal crash between Caersws and Newtown

DYFED-POWYS Police have confirmed that a driver has died in a crash on the A489 road near Penstrowed between Caersws and Newtown.

The road traffic colliision between two cars happened at about 7.40pm last night, Thursday, November 9

The road was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Our officers were in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred on the A489 Caersws to Newtown Road..

“Sadly the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family, and a family liaison officer has been deployed to provide support at this difficult time.”

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.