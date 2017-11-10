Police officer airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following crash

A POLICE OFFICER was airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash near Builth Wells.
The officer who was in an unmarked police car when it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato van at around 3.10pm on the A470 at Erwood between Builth Wells and Llyswen.
A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “An on-duty police officer was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital.
“The driver of the van was taken to hospital by ambulance.
“The road was reopened just after 10pm.”
See full story in the County Times
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on