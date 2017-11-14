Four injured in Sunday afternoon crash on the A483 between Welshpool and Arddleen

Four hurt intwo car crash

THE A483 road between Welshpool and Arddleen was closed for three-and-a-half hours on Sunday afternoon following a two-car crash.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

It is believed that one of injured was a child who was flown by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Three adults were taken by road ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said “We attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 1.20pm on Sunday on the A483 outside Welshpool.”

“The two vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Fiesta.

“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The road was closed with diversions in place and re-opened at around 4.50pm.”