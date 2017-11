COMMUTERS WERE stuck in traffic jams around Welshpool last night due to a crashed lorry on the A483.

Traffic were forced to take diversions through Forden and Montgomery as the A483 was closed for a time during the rush hour.

It was reported that the lorry had jacknifed near the B4583 turning to Garthmyl close to The Nags Head Pub.

This is the second time in consecutive days that the A483 was closed due to a crash.