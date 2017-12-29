FOR Newtown Twinning Association, 2018 is already shaping up to be a hectic year.

Several events have already been planned, but first thing on the agenda is a new website, which is currently under construction: www.newtownwinning.co.uk and the association will be hard at work for the next few weeks, putting photographs of past events online as well as information about forthcoming events.

From February 17 to March 3, six visiting Erasmus Business students from Les Herbiers in the Vendee, France, will be staying in Newtown and working with businesses in the town centre.

On Saturday, February 24, the association is holding its annual dinner, at St Mary’s Restaurant at the Elephant and Castle.

The association should be holding its annual meeting in March and more information will be available on the new website soon.

From April 25 to May 1, Newtown – Les Herbiers Music Exchange will take place.

Two coaches will be arriving from France, one with music students and tutors and the other one with Les Herbiers Twinning Association supporters.

The association is also looking for volunteers able to host the visitors and is hoping that volunteers will be able to contact them.

On June 9, the association will have a stand at Newtown Carnival.

July 2018 sees the association hold its third “Pique Nique dans le Parc” – date and time to be decided.

During September, Les Herbiers Twinning Association is planning a return to The Newtown Food Festival and bringing a greater variety of fine food and wine.

October 2018 will see the 37th “Chrono des Nations Les Herbiers” and it is hoped that Hafren Cycling will be returning to take part for the third time.

This is also an opportunity for Newtown Twinning to organise a coach trip to Les Herbiers to enjoy the race and the Chrono extensive trade and agricultural fair 2018. In late October or early November 2018, Newtown Twinning Association will be organising a return to the Jum Regal International Food Festival which is held at Les Herbiers.

At the last Jum Regal, Newtown Twinning Association sold £4000.00 of Montgomeryshire food and drink products working with Cultivate.

And next year the association is hoping to persuade producers to accompany them to France.

Andrew Gentle, of Newtown Twinning Association, said: “We would like to thank our members, hosts and supporters for all their efforts throughout 2017 in making our town twinning a great success for the people of Newtown and Les Herbiers, for the organisations and businesses involved.

“2018 looks to be one of our busiest years to date and we would like to share with you all our plans for the New Year so.

“We will keep you updated regarding the forthcoming 2018 events through our new website which is currently under construction.

n For more details follow Newtown Twinning Association on Facebook: email, association @newtowntwinning and from January their new website from www.newtowntwinning.co.uk