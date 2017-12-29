Plans for 54 new homes near Llandrindod Wells cemetery

A new housing development could be coming to Llandrindod Wells.

At a town council meeting last week, councillors were asked for their views as part of a pre-application consultation to transform a site off Ithon Road.

The developers hope to build a mix of 54 houses and flats on land near the cemetery, but the exact details will not be known until plans are submitted to the county council.

Cllr Will Francis said: “This piece of land is in the Local Development Plan which will be voted on, supposedly, in February next year by Powys County Council.

“Based on other efforts, I don’t think they would take very much notice of us anyway.”

Cllr Jase Hawker said: “I have spoken to a few residents. Parking for the cemetery should be included in any application.”

Concerns were also raised about access to the development off a busy road, as well as the drainage, and the possibility of the cemetery needing to expand in the future.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said: “The cemetery does suffer badly with an excess of water.

“Some residents have got to know about (the plan) and they are not particularly happy about it.”

Councillors agreed to write to the developers outlining their concerns.