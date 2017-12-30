'Good' work by Llansantffraid Ladybirds praised by Estyn inspectors

Children and staff at Llansantffraid Ladybirds have been celebrating after getting a clean sweep of ‘Good’ marks in their latest Estyn inspection report.

The pre-school setting, now based in Llansantffraid School, was visited by inspectors earlier this year.

In the resulting report, the setting was ranked ‘Good’ – the second highest of four bandings – in both current performance and prospects for improvement.

It was also marked ‘Good’ in each of the three ‘key questions’, which look at provision, outcomes and leadership and management.

In the report, inspector Michael Thomas Ridout said: “Most children make steady progress and achieve good standards overall.

“Nearly all children have very good relationships with practitioners and children in the setting.

“A friendly and inclusive ethos ensures that children learn happily through play. A wide range of learning activities engage children’s interest successfully.

“Practitioners have a good understanding of foundation phase principles and manage learning well.

“The provision for children’s personal development and wellbeing is effective.

“Leadership provides clear direction and promotes effective teamwork skilfully.”

The report went on to make four recommendations, which the school will now work towards.

The setting employs a leader and assistant while Meinir Wyn Morris, acting headteacher at Llansantffraid School, is the Responsible Individual for registration purposes.

Mrs Morris said: “As a school we are very pleased with and proud of the outcome of ‘Good’ across all aspects for our current performance and prospects for improvement.

“The staff and management team continue to work hard to ensure the best outcomes in our setting.”