Glyn Davies MP praises Montgomery Pre-School over 'Good' Estyn report

A pre-school which received ‘Good’ marks across the board in its Estyn inspection has been praised by Glyn Davies MP.

Montgomery Pre-School was visited by inspectors earlier this year and the resulting report was released last week.

Inspectors marked the setting ‘Good’ – the second highest of four bandings – in both current performance and prospects for improvement.

It was also marked ‘Good’ in each of the three ‘key questions’, which look at provision, outcomes and leadership and management.

Mr Davies MP has praised the pre-school for “continuing the trend” of positive inspections at schools and early years settings throughout Montgomeryshire.

In the report, Estyn inspector Michael Thomas Ridout said: “Most children make steady progress and achieve good standards across all areas of learning.

“Practitioners have very good relationships with children and ensure that learning is fun. A wide range of interesting activities engage children’s interest successfully.

“Practitioners have high expectations of what children can achieve and a good understanding of foundation phase requirements.”

Headteacher Anna Griggs was pleased that the hard work of the pre-school team had been recognised, saying: “The inspection was really positive, we had a really supportive inspector. It went very, very well and we are really pleased as a school and governing body.

“Our pre-school leader and team are fantastic.

“What really came out in the report was the wide experiences the children have and the way that Katie Emberton, the setting leader, uses the Montgomery community to broaden the experience of the young children.”

The report also praised the management and running of the setting, which is now based within the school.

Miss Griggs added: “The school has a strong involvement with the setting. One of our governors is a pre-school governor as well.

“We have really strong systems in place and that came out in the report. Katie’s leadership is really strong, she has been really passionate about everything and liaises well with the parents.”

Glyn Davies MP said: “I’m really pleased to see that Montgomery pre-school has been given such an excellent report by Estyn inspectors.

“The Report has acknowledged that the pre-school is well led with clear targets being set and matched, and that children are making good progress and achieving high standards across the board.

“It is clear from the report that all staff at the pre-school give their all in helping and engaging with the children, and it’s pleasing that the inspectors have noted the close relationship that the pre-school has with parents and the Montgomery community.

“This report continues the trend of brilliant inspection results which have been attained by pre-schools and schools across Montgomeryshire, serving to highlight the enormous contribution that teachers, pupils, parents and volunteers make to our communities.”