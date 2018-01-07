Plan for 54 new homes in Llandrindod wells will 'address housing need'

Plans for 54 homes off Ithon Road will address the need for housing in Llandrindod Wells and support local services, say the developers.

Preliminary designs by Asbri Planning show plans to transform a site next to the cemetery into a development of 24 houses, 12 bungalows and 18 flats, of which 30 per cent would be ‘affordable homes’.

The area of land is designated for housing under Powys County Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP), which will be voted on later this year.

A spokesperson said: “Asbri Planning are acting on behalf of Hale Construction Ltd and Newydd Housing Associates in the preparation of a full planning application for 54 dwellings on land off Ithon Road, Llandrindod Wells.

“The development will bring forward a mix of affordable housing and will help address currently unmet housing need within the town while also supporting local facilities and services and the local schools.

“The land forms part of a wider site which is allocated for over 100 dwellings in the soon to be adopted Powys Local Development Plan. The principle of development on the site is therefore already established.

“The draft planning application is subject to a period of public consultation ending on January 9, following which a full planning application will be submitted.

“The development has been subject to positive pre-application discussions with the Planning Department at Powys County Council.”

It is likely that the LDP will be adopted before the application is decided.

At the December meeting of Llandrindod Wells Town Council, members were asked for their views to feed into the consultation. They raised concerns over drainage and access to the site of a busy 60mph road, as well as the need for parking for the cemetery and its possible future need for expansion.

Plans can be viewed at Llandrindod Wells library or at www.asbriplanning.co.uk where you will also find details of how to respond to the consultation.