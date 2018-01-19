Machynlleth elects first Labour councillors in many years

THE JEREMY Corbyn effect is still being felt in Montgomeryshire as two Labour councillors were elected to Machynlleth Town Council.

Last Thursday, January 11, voters went to the polls in Machynlleth and voted in both Simon Morpeth and Andy Tack to the vacant seats.

They were more than 300 votes ahead of the independent candidate Eric Hughes, a former town councillor, and secured 90 per-cent of the vote; although the turnout was a lowly 29 per-cent.

Simon Morpeth has lived in the Dyfi Valley for 20 years and has been a General Practitioner in the town.

He said after the election: “I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the people who voted for me and to the party members who got out on the streets to canvas support.

“I’m looking forward to working with and learning from my fellow councillors.

“I hope I can help the people of Machynlleth empower themselves to make changes.

“‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world, indeed it is the only thing that ever has.’”

Andy Tack, who has lived in Machynlleth for more than 30 years, echoed his remarks: “I want to say thank you to the people of Machynlleth who supported me in the election and I’m really looking forward to working for the people of this town.

“I will strive to maintain the services we currently have and fight to reinstate the services we have lost.

“And look at ideas to help promote Machynlleth as the diverse and vibrant town in which we live.”

The full result is:

Simon Morpeth – 422 votes

Andy Tack – 404 votes

Eric Hughes – 67 votes.