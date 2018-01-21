New angling club is a great catch for the Montgomery Canal

The Canal & River Trust charity, which cares for 2,000 miles of canals, has just reeled in a new angling club to fish the beautiful waters of the Montgomery Canal at Abermule.

The Llwydiarth & Darlach Angling Association, which can trace its history more than a century back to 1904, has become the latest angling club to move onto the nation’s man-made canal network in search of good fishing.

The club has reached an agreement with the trust which will allow its 100 members to fish along a two-mile stretch between bridges 141 – 147, near Brynderwyn Wharf, just north east of Newtown. The section was previously available as part of the trust’s Waterway Wanderers scheme

The Llwydiarth & Darlach Angling Association is the result of an amalgamation of two clubs in 2015. Llwydiarth Hall was a Welsh club which included active members from the Wirral. Darlach was suffering from dwindling membership and hoped to revive its fortunes by joining forces.

Darlach was formed 114 years ago and the name is a combination of ‘lach’ taken from the last four letters of Shocklach, a small Cheshire village on the banks of the Welsh Dee and the first three letters ‘Dar’ from Farmer Darlington, who generously allowed anglers to fish for free on his river.

The club folded at the outbreak of the Second World War but re-formed in 1948, with significant connections to the Wirral ship builders Cammell Laird.

The Montgomery Canal is currently undergoing a major restoration project which will result in significant improvements in water quality and boating opportunities.

Canal & River Trust national fisheries and angling manager, John Ellis, said he was delighted the Llwydiarth & Darlach Angling Association had decided to set up home on the Montgomery Canal. They join another 250 angling clubs who have agreements with the Trust.

Mr Ellis said: “We manage more than £40 million worth of fish stocks across the canal network. We always aim to ensure our canals are brimming with wildlife, including more than 20 native species of fish such as roach, perch, gudgeon, bream and eels. Fishing is really fun and it’s cheap to get going. You don’t need much to start – just a rod, some bait, angling licence, permit and a nice spot to fish. It’s a great way to spend a day.

“The Montgomery Canal is the perfect place to enjoy this peaceful sport. Widely recognised as one of the most picturesque canals in the country, it offers a quiet, unspoilt backdrop for a great fishing experience.”

Llwydiarth & Darlach Angling Association secretary Terry Parry added: “The club has recently doubled its membership and, with a forward thinking committee, is always looking to promote angling. We are looking forward to fishing the Montgomery Canal again – for some of our more senior members, it will be returning to their roots.”

The club’s motto is ‘We are not only an angling club, we are a caring club’ and members have taken this to heart by raising thousands of pounds for community charities through fishing competitions – most recently £2,000 for Claire House, a children’s hospice on the Wirral.

For more details about getting started in fishing along a canal, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/fishing or join the discussion on Facebook www.facebook.com/Canalrivertrustangling.