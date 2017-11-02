£25k lifeline for Newtown Day Car Centre

A DAY Care centre in Newtown is set to receive a £25,000 funding boost which will help keep the service open until the end of the financial year, March 2017.

When the future of the Park Street Day Centre in Newtown became uncertain in November 2016, Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council stepped in with an offer of financial support to Powys County Council.

This was to help keep the day centre open for 12 months, with no reduction in service.

For the last year, the town and county councils have worked together to explore sustainable options for keeping the daytime services available.

One option was to transfer the day centre building to the town council.

But it was found that transferring it to the Newtown Town Council would not be possible.

Nevertheless, the town council has confirmed it will contribute £25,000 to help maintain the existing service into 2018.

Cllr Richard Edwards, chair of the town council’s community delivery project team, said: “We appreciated the opportunity to work with Powys County Council to find a sustainable solution for the daytime activities for older people.

“Although it could not come to fruition, the town council’s contribution has helped to keep the existing services for the 12 months as we intended.”

Cllr Stephen Hayes, Powys County Council cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: “The County Council and Newtown Town Council have held a number of positive and friendly discussions over the past twelve months.

“While these have not borne fruit in quite the way we had both hoped, the town council’s openness to consider future options is much appreciated.

“Their contribution of £25,000 will support the running of the centre into 2018.

“Both councils are committed to improving the wellbeing of older people in the Newtown area, and I look forward to further opportunities to discuss these important matters with councillors in Newtown.”