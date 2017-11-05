Mayor of Newtown, Cllr Sue Newham, is putting on her running shoes for charity

MAYOR OF Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn, Cll Sue Newham, is putting on her running shoes.

Cllr Newham is set to take part in the “Glow at the Show” five kilometre fun run on November November 11 for Wales Air Ambulance Service.

She has set up a charity fundraising page to raise money for the all Wales charity.

Cllr Newham says, “I haven’t taken part in organised exercise since secondary school, so this is a real challenge.

“I certainly won’t be breaking the sound barrier, and will probably walk quite a lot of it, but I hope I might come in around the 40 minute mark.

“I am doing this to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance, which is my mayor’s charity of the year.”

The run, which starts at 7pm, will have participants wearing head torches, fluorescent clothes and glow sticks, as they run around the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.

If you wish to support Sue, you can donate on her Virgin giving page-http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SueNewham or via the Wales Air Ambulance website-www.walesairambulance.com