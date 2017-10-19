James takes the podium

Rhayader’s Adam James took the podium as Rhayader Motor Cycle Club brought down the curtain on a busy season with the Simon Rees Memorial and Trevor Evans Memorial Cups on Saturday, October 7.

The event, which was the 15th running of the Simon Rees Memorial Hare ‘n Hounds, incorporated with the Trevor Evans Memorial Cup for sidecars, drew a packed entry to Cwmythig Hill in both expert, clubman and sportsman classes.

But it was far from plain sailing for James, who had to battle through the field after a starting problem left him running dead last off the line.

However a thrilling surge to the front ensured he lead the field by the end of the first lap and, despite strong competition from Henry Yardley, went on to finish clear of second placed Derek Bawn, himself well clear of third placed Roger Holland.

Aaron Martin was in terrific form in the clubman class as he held off a strong field with Katie Walker coming in runner up ahead of Lyndon Jones, while William Jones was the man to beat in the over 40’s class, finishing a lap ahead of Kevin Wallace. In the over 50’s Martin Jones eased to victory with two laps in hand over Colin Griffiths in second.

In the sportsman class Matthew Harries took the victory ahead of Trystan Hopkins, with Danny McPhee finishing third and best local giving him the Simon Rees Trophy just ahead of Kris Price.

David Williams and Luke Peters took the honours in the sidecars, but were chased hard by Aled Evans and Simon Morgan until a burst hose left the pair engulfed in a plume of steam and out of the event.

In the clubman sidecars Steve Pryce and Aled Jones steadily reeled the laps off to finish two laps clear of Marcus Morgan and Callum Gibbons while fourth place was good enough for Ashley Bonwick Smith and Shane Symons to win the Trevor Evans cup for the best local clubman sidecar.