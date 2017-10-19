Llanfechain strengthen with teen trio

LLANFECHAIN have signed a trio of players from J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One side Four Crosses.

The teenage trio will each bolster Rob Edwards' squad as the club strives to climb the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Mitsubishi Division two table.

Defender Jack Foulkes is joined by midfielders Jack Phillips and Byron Edwards in making the switch to the Recreation Field.

Manager Rob Edwards said: “The three lads strengthen us in positions which we needed and are good additions to our squad.”