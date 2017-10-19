Maesyrhandir put to sword by Kings

MEIFOD battled to a 3-1 win at home to Maesyrhandir in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Goals from Rob Evans, Hywel Bennett and Robbie Hughes won the day for the Kings with Liam Rimmer reducing the arrears for the Newtown visitors.

Meanwhile Andrew Gwilt’s strike proved the difference as Waterloo Rovers edged a 1-0 win at Four Crosses to end the hosts unbeaten start to the campaign.

Elsewhere Ashley Davies struck twice as Llanfair United Reserves battled to a 3-2 win at home to Trewern.

Jack Lewis completed the scoring for the hosts to ensure the points while the Tigers remained in contention throughout with strikes from Joe Beddoes and Shaun Roberts.

Meanwhile Llanrhaeadr Reserves ran riot in an 11-1 thrashing of derby rivals Llanfyllin Town Reserves in Mitsubishi Division Two.

Huw Francis led the rout with a hat-trick with Mike Roberts completing a brace for the villagers.

Further goals from Ryan Broadbent, Sam Sefton, Marcus Vaughan, Kieran Edmunds, Barry Morris and an own goal cancelled a Luke Barry strike in consolation.

Elsewhere Sukru Ozdemir took the plaudits with five goals in Abermule Reserves 6-1 derby win at Kerry Reserves.

Will Denham completed Mule’s tally while the Lambs hit back with goals from Ben Jones and Tunahan Owen.

Forden United continue to set the pace at the top of the table with Mike Henderson-Smith scoring twice in a 4-1 win at home to Llanfechain.

Josh Gethin and Christian Webster completed the hosts tally while Sam Jones-Roberts netted a consolation.

Llangedwyn maintained their impressive start to the season with a 3-1 win at Carno Reserves with goals from Mike Broadbent, Dean Jones and Adam Jones cancelling Kieran Beaton’s reply.

Elsewhere Trefonen took the spoils in a 2-0 win at Churchstoke Reserves with Ben Pullen and Brandon Rogers on target.