Penrhyn snap up Davies

PENRHYNCOCH have bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Cledan Davies

The 27 year old defender returns to the Huws Gray Alliance club from JD Welsh Premier side Aberystwyth Town for a second spell having made 209 appearances in two stints at Aberystwyth Town in between a season at Carmarthen Town.

The Roosters have further boosted their ranks with the signing of striker Derfel Meredith with the 28 year old arriving from Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League One side Llanilar.