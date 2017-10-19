Robins punished as Bala take their revenge

NEWTOWN paid the price for a poor second-half performance as Jordan Evans inspired Bala Town to victory at Latham Park onn Thursday night.

Having already beaten the struggling Lakesiders in the Nathaniel MG Cup this season the home side went into the game with confidence as Jamie Reed lashed wide before Joe Kenton’s and Neil Mitchell forced Bala goalkeeper Ashley Morris into action.

However Bala led with their first attack of the game on 12 minutes with the Robins were caught chasing shadows as Les Davies released Evans to race through and slot under Dave Jones.

The home side continued to ask all the questions with Craig Williams’ corner only cleared as far as Ryan Sears whose lay off was volleyed just wide by Nick Rushton.

The Robins deservedly levelled on 28 minutes with Kenton cutting inside from the left to blast a low shot beyond Morris on his near post.

Newtown grew in confidence with a speculative long range lob from Jay Denny forcing Morris into action while Ryan Kershaw fired inches wide.

However the Robins dominance failed to be converted into goals and the Lakesiders started the second-half strongly with Evans crashing a shot onto the bar.

Newtown failed to heed the warning and would pay the price as Bala put the game to bed with two goals in as many minutes.

The Robins defence stalled as Mike Hayes strolled into the box to latch onto Evans’ unchallenged header to lash past Jones on 59 minutes.

A minute later and more poor defending was punished when a powder puff free-kick from Evans failed to be cleared and found its way beyond Jones.

Newtown rallied with Sears heading over and Williams volleying over the bar in their search for a route back into the game.

The home side would dominate possession for the remainder of the game but failed to test a well organised Bala defence until the final five minutes.

Kershaw’s trickery and cross carved open the Bala defence only for Rushton to steer wide in their final chance of the game as the Robins fell to a disappointing but deserved defeat.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Price, Denny, Kershaw, Mitchell (Murphy 82), Kenton, Rushton, Reed (Boundford 71). Subs: Perry, Evans, Cadwallader, Cartwright

Att – 230