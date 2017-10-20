Davies confident of success in Spain

CHAZ Davies heads to Jerez for the penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship this weekend.

With just two rounds and four races left in the 2017 calendar, Davies goes into the Spanish round knowing he must have a positive weekend to keep alive his challenge for a top two finish.

The Presteigne ace is familiar with the track, often used for winter tests with his Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team as well as being one of his most favoured arenas.

Davies has a proud record at Jerez with three wins and five podiums overall, including a spectacular double last year.

Davies will look to emulate such success this weekend and overhaul second placed Tom Sykes with the Kawasaki rider currently just nine points clear with Davies on 327 points.

Davies said: “We had good results at Jerez. I feel our package has worked quite well there in the past couple of years, especially in terms of tire wear.

“In the past, it was tricky to preserve the rear and get the best feeling with the front, especially in the heat.

“The track has been resurfaced anyway, so that will be the first thing to understand. Usually this changes things quite a lot, so that shall be interesting because we spent so many years riding the same tarmac and basically getting used to it.

“We’ll start from the set-up we used in the last races, and adapt it to what we find out about Jerez. The goal is to have another solid weekend and come home with as many points as possible.”