Barrett inspires Trefyclawdd glory

TREFYCLAWDD maintained pressure at the top of Swalec League Division Three East D with a 22-17 victory over Abersychan.

Joe Barrett starred with a brace of tries, two conversions and a penalty while Owen Powell also crossed for a try as the Knighton side remained second in the table.

Tries from Brendan Burns, Scott Taylor and Deri King who also added one conversion kept Abersychan in contention.

Meanwhile Rhayader slipped to a 29-7 defeat at home to Newport Saracens.

Steff Morgan and Rhys Hendley both crossed twice while Ben Jackson’s try and Gary O’Donovan’s two conversions cancelled a consolation try from Kyle Stevens, converted by Dillon Leary.

Elsewhere Llandrindod Wells’ trip to St Albans in Swalec Division Three East C was postponed along with Builth Wells’ clash at Cwmavon in division two west central.