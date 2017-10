BUILTH Wells overcame a battling Bangor in gale force winds to complete a 25-0 win in the first round of the Swalec Youth Plate.

Tries from Steffan Towns, Lewis, Prynne, Toby Lloyd, Hugh Price and Rhys Lewis booked the young Bulls a place in the second round draw.

Meanwhile COBRA’s Swalec Youth Bowl second round clash at Bethesda was postponed.