Dragons impress at London gymnastics meeting

FIVE members of Maldwyn Dragons Gymnastics Club competed in the London Open Men’s Gymnastics Championships last month.

The quintet went up against the best gymnasts in the country and each impressed in their age groups.

Cole Jones ended in the top 20 on the pommel horse and vault while Henry Lewis took a top 10 place in the vault and Louis Miles-Owen among the top in the vault.

Rhydian Neville finished in fifth place in the rings and sixth in the vault while Owain Jones ended in third place in the vault.