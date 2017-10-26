Evans hat-trick returns Red Kites to league summit

JAMIE Evans starred with a hat-trick as Rhayader Town returned to the top of the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) with a 4-2 win at home to Hay St Marys Reserves.
Keegan Bradley completed the Red Kites tally while a Ricky Lynes brace kept the Saints in contention.
Meanwhile Builth Wells Reserves hit back to prevail 3-1 winners at Llandrindod Wells Reserves who led through Martin Rowan before the Bulls stormed back through Scott Davies, Dave Thomas and Shane Claridge goals.
