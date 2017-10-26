Goats see off Stags to claim place in semi's

RADNOR Valley steamrollered past Brecon Northcote with a 6-0 win booking their place in the semi-finals of the Aspidistra Radnorshire Cup on Sunday.

Callum Matthews led the Goats to green pastures with Geraint Lloyd, Steve Morgan, Matt Croose and Ieuan Price settling the contest.

Meanwhile OIlie Woods won the day with his 88th minute 35 yard lob ensuring Newbridge a 1-0 win at home to Presteigne.

Elsewhere Builth Wells received a walk over with St Harmon conceding their tie after failing to raise a team.