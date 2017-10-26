New side shines at Welshpool

WELSHPOOL Ladies Rugby Club continues to go from strength to strength.

The Maesydre club compete in the Game On North Wales Women’s League and recently provided four players to the North Wales regional side, RGC.

Grace Johns and Rebecca Humphreys featured for the RGC senior squad while Sophie Licence-Law and Elis Tudor represented RGC under 18s in the Super 5 event in Caerphilly.

Humphreys said: “We want to ensure that ladies of all abilities can access the club and get involved with all aspects of the team.

“We're looking to maintain the numbers we have achieved and we are continuing to grow, with members in the ladies team reaching 32 registered players with more new players attending most weeks.

“This season we have taken part in a league tournament day, winning three of our four games and we've since had a good start to the Game On League.

“The best aspect of all of our games and training has consistently been having fun, we're motivated to win, but as long as people are smiling and having a go that's all that really matters.”

The club train twice a week at Maesydre from 7-8.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday with all welcome to attend.