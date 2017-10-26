Newtown starlets step up for Wales

TWO Newtown High School students represented Wales in the Home Nations Under 15s girls Championship this week.

Carrie Jones captained the Welsh squad with Newtown High School school mate Libby Isaac also in the Welsh 18 girl squad which took on Scotland and England at St George’s Park in Staffordshire.

Both players have come through the Welsh development system with Jones a product of Berriew Football Club, the new girls football hub for Central Wales, and Isaac part of the TNS girls set-up.

Jones achieved her greatest honour to date by captaining the Welsh team against Scotland but despite a stand out display which saw her strike the woodwork twice the Welsh slipped to a 3-0 defeat.

Isaac made her debut as a late substitute and at the time the County Times went to press both players were preparing for their second match in the series against the English.

Coach Matthew Clement said: “I am very proud of the girls performance. They have shown perseverance to learn the Welsh way principles of play. They deserved more from the game.”

Proud mum Joyce Jones, heaped praise on Carrie after making her debut as under 15s national girls side captain.

She said: “We are so proud of Carrie and all her achievements within the Wales set-up. She works so hard, both on and off the pitch, and we have no doubt she will continue upwards until she gets into the senior squad.

“Seeing her as captain of her country was very special.”