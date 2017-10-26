Robins set for epic battle against Spartans

KNIGHTON Town travel to North East Wales League minnows Mynydd Isa Spartans in the fourth round of the Welsh Trophy.

Berriew host Brymbo while Llanfair United also host Wrexham League opposition with Corwen visiting Mount Field.

Llanidloes Town complete Spar Mid Wales League interest with Lock Stock Welsh Alliance side Llanrug United visiting Victoria Avenue on November 18.

Meanwhile Trewern host Mochdre Sports of the Welsh Alliance in a re-arranged third round tie on Saturday.