Robins taught a harsh lesson in Students defeat

NEWTOWN’S early season struggles continued as their run without a win was extended to five games with defeat in the capital.

Goals either side of half-time from Adam Roscrow earned the Archers the spoils to stay second in the table while the Robins slumped to the bottom three.

Roscrow was a menace from the start, firing wide on 13 minutes as the hosts dictated the game from the first whistle.

Newtown were dealt a blow soon after when on-loan defender Ryan Sears sustained a dislocated shoulder after colliding with Roscrow and taken to hospital.

Despite Sears’ absence the Robins adapted well and continued to soak up the pressure from the energetic hosts with a long range shot from Dylan Rees sailing over the bar the best either side could conjure.

However eight minutes before the interval the pressure told with Luke Boundford adjudged to have handled in the area with Roscrow firing home the resulting spot kick.

Newtown enjoyed their best spell of the game after the break with Iwan Cartwright’s long range shot deflected wide before Neil Miitchell narrowly failed to connect with a Craig Williams cross.

The Robins could not sustain the pressure and the hosts doubled their lead on the hour with an unmarked Roscrow heading home Elliot Evans’ cross.

Newtown manager Chris Hughes introduced Jamie Reed and James Murphy in a desperate bid to spark his side into life.

The changes provided impetus with Ryan Kershaw firing wide and Nick Rushton spurning an opening but failed to give the Robins a route back into the game as the Archers comfortably saw out the game.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears (Cartwright), Mills-Evans, Price, Denny, Kershaw, Rushton, Kenton (Murphy), Boundford (Reed), Mitchell. Subs: Perry, Evans, Harries

Att – 192