Sim stunner wins the day as Mule sink the Students

LEWIS Sim struck a stunning 30 yard winner five minutes from time as Abermule maintained their climb up the Spar Mid Wales League Two table with a 2-1 win at Aberystwyth University.

The students broke the deadlock through Pablo de Torres on 15 minutes but the hosts were guilty of wasting a hatful of chances before Tommy Jones struck to level for the villagers before snatching glory with a stunning strike from Sim.

Aeron Powell was the hero as Newbridge prevailed 3-1 winners at Talgarth Town.

Harry Sharman gave the Royals the lead but Powell’s brace and an Ollie Woods strike ensured the Bridgemen the spoils.

Builth Wells stayed top of the table with a 4-1 derby win at home to Penybont United with a Richie Powell double and goals from Will Cleaton and Jonny Samuel cancelling out Sion Herman’s reply.

Meanwhile Hay St Marys hit back to save a point at improving Montgomery Town who led through strikes from Stuart Buckley-Robins and Lee Jones before Tom Langdon and Matt Tong struck back for the Saints.

Honours also ended even at Llanandras Park as Brecon Northcote hit back for a point in a 2-2 draw at Presteigne.

Joel Evans gave the Stags the lead only for the hosts to hit back through Euan Rhodes and Matt Strangwood before Craig Evans’ strike restored parity for Northcote.