Saints make light work of Canaries

TNS booked their place in the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup with victory at home to Caernarfon Town on Tuesday.

The Saints had a perfect start with Chris Seargeant’s fourth minute penalty after Ben Clark was impeded in the area by Kevin Roberts.

The Canaries struggled to test the hosts but a dogged defensive display was led by goalkeeper Alex Ramsay, denying Ryan Brobbel on 15 minutes before producing a smart save to deny Seargeant near the end of the half.

It was a similar story after the break with Clark and Brobbel firing wide before Chris Marriott’s 25 yard free-kick rattled the post.

The Canaries best chance of the game arrived with eight minutes remaining with Jamie Breese racing onto Joe Williams’ throughball only to be denied by Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison.

It was all over two minutes later with Jamie Mullan squaring from the right for Alex Darlington to lash home from close range.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott (C Jones), Rawlinson, Routledge, Seargeant, Brobbel, Roberts, Leak (Mullan), Clark (Draper), Darlington. SubsL: A Jones, Cole