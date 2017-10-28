Bulls return to action

BUILTH Wells host basement side Penlan in Swalec Division Two West Central on Saturday.

The Bulls are desperate to kick start their campaign following a host of cancellations and postponements.

The hosts will be without Tom Samuel, Ben Pugh, Ashley Mills and veteran flanker Gavin Jones but hope to welcome baacj prop Jim Healey and No8 Ryan Ryan Beehan.

Coach Ben Duggan said: “We expect a big performance after losing our last game so late.”