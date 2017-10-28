Robins look to capitalise on Tudno transition

NEWTOWN head to managerless Llandudno on Saturday with the Robins aiming to capitalise on their hosts transition.

Llandudno parted company with long serving manager Alan Morgan in midweek with Newtown arriving seeking to end their current run of bad form.

Manager Chris Hughes insisted the club had endured similar runs in the past and backed the squad to ride out the storm.

“The one thing we will do at this football club is stick together, we’ve done it before and we will do it again,” said Hughes. “Though we need to start doing better. We have good players but we need more from them.”

Newtown are yet to score on the road in the league this season and Hughes accepted such a record was concerning

“We have to do better, especially in the final third,” said Hughes. “We’ve got five of six players on the pitch who can get goals but we need players to step up a little.”

Despite dropping into the bottom three the Newtown manager insisted it was too early in the season to panic and backed his side to turn their campaign around.

“At this stage it is not the end of the world, but we are well aware we need to start winning games,” said Hughes. “Once it turns things will come for us.”

Defender Ryan Sears is a major doubt after sustaining a shoulder injury last weekend and leaves Hughes likely to shuffle his pack with defensive options limited.