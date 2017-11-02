GUILSFIELD climbed to fourth in the table courtesy of ending Denbigh Town’s five match winning run.

The Guils led inside the opening five minutes with Asa Hamilton turning home Adam Jenkins' left wing cross.

Jake Cook drilled inches wide as the Guils looked to double their lead before the hosts almost levelled when Josh Davies' header looped over goalkeeper Andy Wycherley only for Sam Litchfield to clear off the line.

Both sides had chances with Gareth Partridge going close for Denbigh while Hamilton forced home goalkeeper Jon Hill-Dunt into action.

However it was the Guils who doubled their lead on 32 minutes with Cook bursting through the heart of the home defence to lash beyond Hill-Dunt.

Denbigh were back in the game three minutes into the second-half with Davies cutting inside from the right to fire past Wycherley.

Guilsfield restored their two goal advantage on the hour when Hamilton raced onto a long ball into the heart of the home defence to set up Chris Cathrall to blast home.

Denbigh created a host of chances to get back into the game with Wycherley denying Jake Eyre, Partridge and Davies as the Guils weathered the storm.

Even when the young TNS loanee was beaten by Andy Swarbrick with five minutes remaining the effort was adjudged offside as the villagers toasted a deserved three points.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Richards, Rogers (Jones), Litchfield, James, Cook (Weetman), Ford, Hamilton, Cathrall, Jenkins (Irvine).