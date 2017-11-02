Honours shared in eight goal thriller

MAESYRHANDIR and Llanymynech shared the spoils in a 4-4 thriller in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Captain Jake Baker was joined on the scoresheet by Harry Jones and Xavier Matisse as the Newtown hosts hit back for a point after Sam Roberts’ double and strikes from Rob Jones and Jack Roberts gave the visitors the lead.

Meanwhile Llanfyllin Town toasted their first win of the campaign with a 4-1 win over Caersws Reserves.

Craig Williams starred with a brace for the Magpies with Luke Barry and Mike Jones completing their scoring with the Bluebirds netting through Jimmy Jones.

Elsewhere honours ended even as Llanfair United Reserves held Waterloo Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Mount Field.

Callum Foulkes netted for the hosts with the Welshpool visitors ensuring a point with Nick Roberts netting.

Llanfechain celebrated their first win of the campaign with a resounding 5-0 derby victory over Llanfyllin Town Reserves in Mitsubishi Division Two.

Matt Wilkinson starred with a hat-trick while a Rollo Allen double ensured a memorable evening for the villagers.

Llanrhaeadr Reserves prevailed 4-2 winners at home to Carno Reserves with Mike Roberts, Ryan Broadbent, James Watkins and Marcus Vaughan goals cancelling replies from Jack Owen and Joe Morris.

Honours ended even as Churchstoke Reserves and Welshpool Town Reserves scrapped out a 2-2 draw at Camlad Park.

Tom Pope and Trevor Dunham struck for the hosts but an Aaron Hicks double ensured the Lilywhites left with a point.

Meanwhile Dean Jones struck twice as Llangedwyn went level with Forden United at the top of the table following a 4-0 win over Newtown Wanderers with Rich Evans and James Evans completing the Foxes tally.