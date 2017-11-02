Kites steal march with Daffs victory

RHAYADER Town completed a thumping 6-1 win at Llanidloes Town Reserves to steal a march in the race for the Watson Financial Mid Wales League South title race.
Jamie Evans and Gareth Hughes led the Red Kites to a memorable victory with both completing doubles while Aaron Bates and an own goal completed their tally with the hosts consolation effort an own goal.
St Harmon hit back to claim a point at home to Knighton Town Reserves who twice led through Jack Brindley and Josh Evans only for Josh Rees and Geraint Mathias strikes to save the Swifts a point.
Jack Kennett struck twice as Newcastle edged a 2-1 win at Llandrindod Wells Reserves who replied through Darren Murphy.
Meanwhile Adam Tester’s hat-trick helped Brecon Northcote Reserves to a 4-0 win at home to bottom of the table Felindre with Conor Drain also on target for the Stags.
