Llanfair maintain rise with triumph

LLANFAIR United maintained their rise up to the North Wales Women’s League table with a 3-0 win at home to Denbigh Town.

Goals from Mary Griffiths, Gemma Jones and Ffion Lewis eased the hosts to a hard-fought three point haul to ascend to third spot in the league table.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town fell just short in a 4-3 defeat at home to Bangor City.

Goals from Sophie Cook and Niamh Pugh gave the Daffodils an early advantage only for the Citizens to hit back and lead with a hat-trick from Cerys Gadds.

Despite Llanidloes levelling through Cook the visitors clinched the spoils with a decisive fourth with Ffion Robers on target.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town’s Central Wales Cup hopes ended with a 4-0 defeat at Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League side Aberystwyth Town on Friday.

Goals from Kelly Thomas, Stephanie Land, Josie Pugh and Tania Wydle clinched the Seasiders their progress but the Daffodils claimed a host of positives from the game, notably a superb display from goalkeeper Sian Jones.