Mid Wales cricketers star in county end of season awards

SAM Cooke has been recognised for his star performances by being named Henshalls Shropshire League wicket keeper of the year.

The Newtown wicket keeper took 30 catches and made 11 stumpings and four run during a career best campaign as the Mid Wales side claimed a mid-table finish in the Premier League.

Cook was joined in the Premier League team of the year by clubmate John Anthony who claimed 42 wickets in 2017, including a season’s best 6-19.

Mid Wales players dominated the first division team of the season with the Welshpool trio of Tom Anderson, Paul Chapman and Robert Anderson joined by Alberbury duo Mike Crawshaw and Andy Hollway and Aaron Ruff-Cock.

Pool captain Tom Anderson made 544 runs and a season’s best 101 while Chapman contributed 482 runs with a season’s best of 75.

Crawshaw earned his place in the ream of the season with 740 runs and a season’s best of 121 for Alberbury.

Meanwhile Aaron Ruff-Cock made 494 runs but was unable to prevent Montgomery being relegated from the division.

Tom Anderson claimed 35 wickets, including a season’s best 5-40 with Holloway taking 43 runs and a season’s best 6-43 for Alberbury to earn their spots in the team of the year.

Guilsfield’s Sam Griffiths made the cut for the fourth division team of the season with 14 wickets and a season’s best of 4-33 for the villagers.

Newtown IIs captain Sam Morris and team-mate Chris Bound were joined by Montgomery pair Tom Corfield and Keith Griffiths in the reserve second division team of the season.

Morris compiled 395 runs and claimed 32 wickets while Bound had his best ever season with the bat, making 520 runs, as Newtown IIs ended third in the table.

Montgomery IIs pipped them to promotion, thanks in no small part to top batsmen Tom Corfield with 569 runs while veteran Keith Griffiths made 329 runs and took 31 wickets.

Meanwhile veteran Rupert Redway took 27 wickets for Welshpool IIs to earn himself a place in the reserve third division team of the season.