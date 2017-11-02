Trefy stay second as unbeaten run extends to three

TREFYCLAWDD stretched their unbeaten run to three games with a 30-26 victory at Cwmcarn to maintain their promotion bid in division three east D.

The Knighton side hit back from poor start with Joe Barrett leading the fightback with a try, three conversions and three penalties after Owen Powell and Ben Wintle also crossed the whitewash.

Meanwhile Rhayader made the trip to Abersychan with just 12 players and just fell short in a 26-21 defeat.

Gavin Rees starred for the Rams with two tries and three conversions with Alex Clarke also crossing for a try.

Elsewhere Llandrindod Wells slipped to a 24-17 defeat at home to Brackla in division three East Central C despite tries from Josh Hammond, Ashley Hammond and Richard Watkins with one conversion from Aled Price.