Boys hockey academy launch to boost game

A new boys hockey academy has been launched for Montgomeryshire.

The academy has been set-up by Newtown Men’s Hockey Club captain Tom Hillidge along with Nick Ratcliffe Owen with the aim of increasing participation and raising standards.

Boys aged from 12 to 17 years old are invited to attend a trial at Newtown’s Maldwyn Leisure Centre on November 15.

Hillidge said: “It’s the first academy of its kind for Montgomeryshire and we are expecting it to be a huge success. It will be professional coached with the first session free of charge.

“The aim is to bridge the gap between junior hockey and senior men’s hockey and allow them to play in inter academy games.

“This will mean players have more chance to get noticed nationally and internationally.”