Caersws wary of Welsh Cup upset

CAERSWS manager Graham Evans has warned his under achieving side of the perils of under estimating Llanrhaeadr ahead of the their JD Welsh Cup clash on Saturday.

The Spar Mid Wales League One side arrive at the Recreation Ground plotting a second round upset against a Caersws side struggling at the wrong end of the Huws Gray Alliance.

Evans said: “Welsh Cup day is always a special occasion and having exited at the first hurdle for the past two seasons, we are hoping for a good cup run this year.

“Llanrhaeadr are having terrific season and will no doubt fancy their chances in causing an upset. I’m sure it’ll be a full blooded and competitive match but our lads will be well up for this.”

Evans called upon his side to repay his faith following another poor display culminated in a 3-0 defeat to Holyhead Hotspur last week

“The lads are under no illusions that they must perform and roll their sleeves for us to be in the hat,” said Evans who will be without the injured Jack Hughes and Tom Bethell and unavailable Graham Jones.

Llanrhaeadr manager Marc Griffiths backed his side to rise to the challenge having had a fantastic start to Spar Mid Wales League One season.

”We are looking forward to the game and expect it will be tough going against an established Huws Gray Alliance side but it’s a good chance for us to see where we are at.

”Our confidence is high and we will be going into the game knowing we can cause an upset.”

Guilsfield travel to Holywell Town for an all Huws Gray Alliance clash.

Manager Nathan Leonard said: “We couldn't have got a much tougher away draw to be honest but we will be making the trip with confidence.

“We'll do everything to be in the next round and I'm looking forward to what should be a cracking cup tie.”

Berriew face a daunting trip to Huws Gray Alliance side Caernarfon Town with manager David Jones describing the tie as the club’s biggest in several years.

Jones said: “I went to watch Caernarfon against TNS last week in the Nathaniel MG League Cup and they matched and frustrated TNS for large periods. It was a very impressive performance which just underlined how big our task is.

“We obviously go into the game as underdogs, however I am hopeful that we will put in a good performance and give a good account of ourselves.”

Penrhyncoch travel to South Wales Alliance minnows Caerphilly Athletic with the Roosters massive favourites against a club with indifferent league form three levels below them in the pyramid.

However Penrhyn make the trip without a recognised goalkeeper with Lee Jenkins suspended while Jonny Evans and Steff Davies are both fitness doubts.

Sion James and Nathan Warren are added to the Penrhyn squad along with veteran Aneurin Thomas who is expected to don the goalkeeper’s jersey.

“It’s a 50-50 game,” said Lewis. “They are a decent side and it will be another huge game for us.”