Montgomery toast achievements of the summer

MONTGOMERY Cricket Club held its end of season awards last week.

James Corfield, who tragically died in July, was honoured with the club’s first team batting and bowling awards with his brother and sister Tom and Emma collecting the awards.

Aaron Ruff-Cock won the first team best performance award with Ieuan Griffiths the fielder of 2017.

Keith Griffiths won the second team bowling award with Tom Corfield the second team batsman of the year and Ross Wilkinson the second team fielder of 2017.

Charlie Clinton won the Sunday team batting award with Tom Hughes the bowler of the season.

Meanwhile the clubman of the year award was presented to Andrew Black with Lennon Brian young player of the year.

Despite the first team being relegated from division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League the reserve team clinched promotion to the first division of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League.