Bluebirds shocked by Llanrhaeadr

LLANRHAEADR completed one of the upsets of the round with victory at Huws Gray Alliance strugglers Caersws.

Caersws looked to impose themselves with Craig Harris twice forcing goalkeeper Connor Lee into action while Ryan Davies struck the woodwork and Steve Blenkinsop denied by a goalline clearance.

The pressure continued with Lance Jones and Luke Sherbon testing Lee.

However Llanrhaeadr carved the best chance of the half with Iain Edmunds cross picking out Khyam Whytton who forced Luke Evans to block.

Llanrhaeadr started the second-half brightly and it was no surprise when their possession led to a breakthrough with Iwan Matthews lashing home from the edge of the area.

Llanrhaeadr were in dreamland when their lead moments later with a sensational 20 yard volley from Edmunds.

Caersws spurned a host of chances with Elliot Jones clipping the bar, Josh Hartrick dragging wide and Lee saving a header from Blenkinsop.

The Bluebirds set-up a tense finale with Elliot Jones reducing the arrears from the penalty spot with five minutes remaining after Blenkinsop was fouled by Dan Kelly but it was too late to prevent Caersws’ season slipping to a new low.

CAERSWS: L Evans, Parr, P Jones, Samuel, Ry Davies, Rh Davies, E Jones, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Harris. Subs: Hartrick, Whitfield, G Evans, Hughes-Jones, McPhee

LLANRHAEADR: Lee, M Evans, Burgess, Kelly, D Evans, Vaughan, Weaver, T Evans, Wytton, Edmunds, Matthews. Subs: Brayne, Harris, Griffiths, Graham