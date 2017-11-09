Crosses rout Maesglas to progress

JAMIE Evans led the rout as Four Crosses swept past Maesglas in an 11-0 victory to emphatically book their place in the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup.

Evans completed a four goal haul while Gaz Jones’ fired hat-trick and Harry Davies bagged a double with the rout completed by Shia Miah and a Ben Simms strike.

Bishops Castle Town also hit the goal trail in an 11-0 thrashing of Llanon.

Hat-tricks from Sam Jones and Gaz Bromley and a double from Martyn Ziemann laid the foundations with an own goal and strikes from Jake Ellis and George Mellor completing the drubbing.

St Dogmaels completed a 10-0 victory over cup debutants Felindre with Louis Harding leading the way with a hat-trick.

A Rhys Jones double and goals from Iwan James, John Midgley, Luke Jones, Chris Morgan and Jonny Jones ensured the Saints marched on.

Guilsfield Reserves also enjoyed a goal laden day in a 9-0 thrashing of Borth United Reserves.

Doubles from Dan Barton and Mark Davies with two own goals and strikes from John Lloyd, Harry Garthwaite and George Clifton completed a one sided contest at Clos Mytton.

Rhayader Town proved a class apart in an 8-1 win at home to Trefonen.

Gareth Hughes’ hat-trick and a Mark Wozencraft double inspired the Red Kites with Mike Fowlie, Jamie Evans and Morgan Lewis also netting while Trefonen replied through Greg Stokes.

Jason Davies was also a hat-trick hero as Padarn United routed Carno Reserves 7-1.

Tegid Owen, Paul Griffiths, Billy Williams and Richard Williams goals completed the Aberystwyth side’s tally with Tom Goodman reducing the arrears.

Meanwhile Huw France’s hat-trick helped Llanrhaeadr Reserves to a 6-4 win at home to Aberystwyth University Reserves.

Further goals from Mike Roberts, Marcus Vaughan and Kieran Edmunds clinched the villagers progress with Callum Simons, Nathan Ash, Jamie Stuart and Dan Price replying for the Students.

Llyr Davies was also a hat-trick hero as Tregaron Turfs prevailed 4-1 winners over Llanfyllin Town with Ifan Jones also netting while George Lewis replied for the Magpies.

Scott Davies’ hat-trick inspired Lampeter Town to a 7-2 win at New Quay with Marc Evans' brace and strikes from Rob Slawkowski and Tom Willougby cancelling out replied from Charles Harvey and Cameron Jeff.

Arwel Jones struck twice with William Williams completing Dewi Stars’ 3-0 win at Llanboidy while Ffostrasol edged a 3-2 win at home to Aberaeron Reserves.

Matthew Goodman’s free-kick saw Newcastle Emlyn complete a 1-0 win at home to Cardigan Town while goals from Shane Claridge and Dave Thomas strikes clinched Builth Wells Reserves progress in a 2-1 win over Llanilar.

Rhys Davies, Joe Jenkins, Owain Dafydd and Rhys Jones goals earned Felinfach a 4-2 win at home to Llandrindod Wells Reserves who replied through Kon Phrane and Luke Evans.

Crannog completed a 4-2 extra-time with over Aberporth with strikes from Chris Welch, Robbie Evans, George Colven and an own goal cancelling out replies from Reece Prowse and Dan Davies.

Meanwhile Meifod needed penalties to see off Llanymynech after being locked 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Abba Salahi’s strike was cancelled out as Llanymynech led through Mike Edwards and Liam Jones goals before Josh Davies levelled as the Kings held prevailed 3-2 on penalties.

Aberdyfi, Newtown Wanderers and Bargod Rangers also progress after scheduled opponents Kerry Reserves, SCUC and Hay St Marys Reserves ceded their ties.