Daffodils battle in vain at Prestatyn

LLANIDLOES Town fell just short on the North Wales coast in a 3-2 defeat at Prestatyn Town in the North Wales Women’s League.

Emily Luke gave the hosts the early advantage only for the Daffodils to restore parity through Annalee Hudson before Luke completed her brace with Ellisha Sandiford extending Prestatyn’s lead before the interval.

Sophie Cook fired Llanidloes back into contention after the break but the Seasiders held out for a slender victory.

Meanwhile Llanfair United’s clash at league leaders Northop Hall was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.